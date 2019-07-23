The Busby vitamin commercial: What did the OutDaughtered crew promote?

The Busby family from OutDaughtered has gained quite a bit of notoriety since joining the TLC family. They have the first surviving all-girl set of quintuplets in the United States, and because of that, grabbed their own reality show.

Not only are the girls adorable, but they are also comfortable around the cameras. They have grown up being filmed so tapping them for a commercial wasn’t too far of a stretch. Now, the girls can add commercials to their ever-growing resume.

On social media, both Adam and Danielle Busby shared the clip of their daughters in the commercial for ID Life Kids Nutrition vitamins. It was specifically for their vitamins and focused on how effortless the choice to use them would be.

Not only did they share the commercial, but Adam also produced it himself. He put the entire thing together and it is impressive.

Danielle Busby was also featured in the vitamin commercial. It focused on following the girls (in their matching outfits and all) through their daily activities.

Danielle was shown getting vitamins without hesitation, promoting the ease of using the specific ID Life Nutrition brand.

Having the girls participate in the Busby vitamin commercial was a smart move. Raising the quints plus their older sister Blayke isn’t cheap.

The Busbys do get paid for the show as well, but with six children to put through school and potentially six weddings to pay for in the future, a little side hustle isn’t a bad idea.

As they get older, some of the same opportunities likely won’t be available. Danielle and Adam Busby take care to keep their kids happy and healthy.

The quints were adorable in the commercial and having them promote the ID Life brand was a smart business move.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.