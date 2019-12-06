The Boys Season 2 trailer: Amazon takes down official teaser moments after putting it up

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Amazon’s intense and edgy superhero series The Boys is expected to return with a new season in 2020. A teaser trailer arrived on YouTube only to quickly disappear.

This teaser was not a leak; it was an official upload by Amazon. There has so far been no official explanation for why the trailer was removed. It appeared to be quite a sleek, professional job, so perhaps it was meant as just a little tease.

There was no dialogue in the trailer, but it featured lots of blood splattering from all angles, bodies flung all over the place, and a lot of middle fingers pointing aggressively in the air.

The trailer started slowly, if rather ominously, with Homelander (Anthony Starr) gradually floating towards the ground, his face dripping with someone’s blood. We then see a montage of knuckle dusters, bombs, and big guns.

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jack Quaid (Hughie), and Chace Crawford (The Deep) all make an appearance, indicating they are all returning for the new season.

Other characters might be about to become more frequent; Terror the Dog, Billy Butcher’s sidekick in the comic book series, makes an appearance in the trailer and is expected to feature more in the next installment.

Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) also features prominently and is expected to have a more significant role.

We also see A-Train, who was presumed dead after a heart attack at the end of last season. He’s in a hospital and not looking healthy at all.

The Boys was never one for the faint-hearted, and it looks like the new season might be even more intense with oodles of violence, blood, and gore.

And folks on Twitter predictably announced their excitement for the new series.

Cannot wait for #TheBoys season 2. First season was so refreshing and different to other superhero TV shows/movies. pic.twitter.com/9MaPmBcNeX — ENTERinSILENCE (@ENTERinSILENCE) December 6, 2019

#TheBoys season 2 trailer is out and it looks 🔥🔥 If you have not watched season 1 watch that shit asap!! — Pleezi 🔜 Pax South (@pleezii) December 5, 2019

The new series of The Boys will be available on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.