The Boys on Amazon: Watch the full NSFW trailer

Amazon Prime has released the full trailer for their upcoming series The Boys, and to say it’s a crazy ride–as well as being totally NSFW–is something of an understatement.

The Boys is adapted from the comic series written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It’s the story of a world where real superheroes with powers exist–though the “hero” moniker is wildly off.

These heroes–pretty much an insane adaptation of DC’s Justice League–are all narcissistic jerks who have realized that with great power comes the ability to “do whatever the [email protected]*k I want,” as stated in the trailer by The Homelander (Antony Starr).

Led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Kapon), and The Female (Karen Fukuhara) have taken it upon themselves to go out and “spank” the supers, which is to say they deliver street justice that involves beatings and lots of guns.

Here’s the full trailer, but be warned, it’s about as NSFW as it gets. There are beatings, blood, shootings, lots of swearing, flying dolphins, and a motivational speech involving The Spice Girls. Watch:

And just to show how crazy a world where superheroes love the limelight so much they do TV ads, two have been released. The first is Starlight (Erin Moriarty) promoting a facial cream–which, if you know the comic, is probably a tie in to something that happens there:

The Deep (Chace Crawford) doing a Japanese ad for soy sauce which is, like a lot of Japanese ads, slightly over the top:

The Boys premieres on Friday, July 26, 2019, on Amazon Prime.