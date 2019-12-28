The Bold Type Season 4 premiere date: When does the show come back on TV in 2020?

The wait is almost over for The Bold Type Season 4 premiere. Freeform has finally announced the date the comedy-drama will be back in 2020. We also have some spoilers ahead for what will take place on the show.

Change is the name of the game on the upcoming season of The Bold Type. The last time viewers saw Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy), the three best friends were going through some personal changes. They were also shocked to discover life as they knew it at Scarlet is over.

Dee shared with TV Insider that Season 4 of The Bold Type looks very different. There is a shift in the careers and personal lives of all three characters. Life will be super exciting for the ladies — but also extremely rocky.

Sutton will face a long-distance romance with Richard (Sam Page) after pushing him to pursue his dream job in San Francisco.

Kat is determined to rediscover herself following her romances with Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) and Tia (Alexis Floyd).

Jane struggles to trust Ryan (Pinstripe) since he kissed another woman.

Their love-lives are not in the best place, and their careers are going to hit a major snag now that Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) is no longer running Scarlet magazine. Jane, Sutton, and Kate will have to adjust to the new structure — and it won’t be easy.

Although the upcoming season of The Bold Type is full of changes, there is one thing that will remain the same. The friendship between Kate, Jane, and Sutton will always be the core of the show. These three females are a unit. They are more than just best friends. They are a family.

The Bold Type Season 4 premiere date is Thursday, January 23, at 9/8c. Yes, in less than a month, fans will see the return of Jane, Kat, and Sutton. There is more good news too. The upcoming season will have 18 episodes, unlike the previous three seasons, which only consisted of 10 episodes each.

In previous seasons, Tuesday night was the chosen night for The Bold Type. However, Freeform is moving the comedy-drama to Thursdays for the new season. It will follow Grown-ish and the new comedy, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.

Freeform is giving fans a treat by not making them wait until the summer for new episodes of The Bold Type. It is certainly giving fans something exciting to look forward to after all the holiday festivities wind down.

The Bold Type airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Freeform. Season 4 premieres on January 23.