The Bold Type Season 3 premiere date: Here is when the comedy-drama returns to Freeform

By John Thomas Didymus

15th March 2019 1:35 AM ET

The Bold Type Season 3 is coming to Freeform in 2019 and fans just can’t wait to see what is next for Jane, Kat, and Sutton at Scarlet Magazine.

While we look forward to The Bold Type Season 3, here is everything you need to know, including release date, trailers, cast, and plot.

The Bold Type Season 3 release date

Freeform has confirmed that The Bold Type Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 8/7c.

How many episodes will there be in The Bold Type Season 3?

The Bold Type Seasons 1 and 2 consisted of 10 episodes, so we can expect that The Bold Type Season 3 will also feature 10 episodes.

The Bold Type Season 3 production details

The Bold Type, inspired by the life of the former Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles, was created by Sarah Watson. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy.

Others include Sam Page, Matt Ward, Melora Hardin, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Nikohl Boosheri.

After the pilot episode aired on June 20, 2017, a two-hour episode on July 11, 2017, marked the official premiere of The Bold Type on Freeform

Freeform renewed The Bold Type for Seasons 2 and 3 in October 2017, after Season 1 premiered in June 2017 and ended in September. In February 2019, Freeform announced that Season 3 will premiere on April 9, 2019.

Amanda Lasher, Sarah Watson, Joanna Coles, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, and Holly Whidden serve as executive producers.

Lasher took over from Sarah Watson as showrunner in Season 2.

The production companies behind the series are The District, Sarah Watson Productions and Universal Television in association with Freeform Original Productions.

The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

The Bold Type has received favorable critical reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Bold Type Season 1 earned an approval rating of 96% based on 28 reviews, while Season 2 earned a perfect score of 100% based on 29 reviews.

The Bold Type Season 3 trailer

On February 12, 2019, Freeform released the official trailer for The Bold Type Season 3.

Season 3 Highlights: Sutton getting it, Tiny Jane shaking it, and Kat running it. #TheBoldType pic.twitter.com/3t7Z9k0bui — The Bold Type (@TheBoldTypeTV) February 12, 2019

Freeform also released a sneak peek video in November 2018.

The Bold Type Season 3 cast

The main cast of The Bold Type is expected to return for Season 3.

The series stars Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan (writer at Scarlet magazine), Aisha Dee as Kat Edison (Scarlet Magazine social media director), Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady (Scarlet Magazine fashion assistant), Sam Page as Richard Hunter (member of board of directors of Scarlet Magazine), and Matt Ward as Alex Crawford (writer at Scarlet).

Others include Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle (Scarlet Magazine Editor-in-Chief), Stephen Conrad as Oliver Grayson, and Nikohl Boosheri as Adena El-Amin.

Australian singer and songwriter Betty Who is also making a guest appearance on The Bold Type Season 3. The singer will appear as herself in the first episode of the upcoming season.

The Bold Type Season 3 plot: What to expect

The Bold Type follows the lives of three friends in their twenties, Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghan Fany), who live in New York City. The three meet and become friends while working for an international women’s publication called Scarlet Magazine.

Jacqueline Carlyle, the Editor-in-Chief of Scarlet Magazine, is based on Joanna Coles, the former Editor-in-Chief (2012-2016) of Cosmopolitan Magazine.

The series follows the lives of Jane, Kat, and Sutton as they struggle with their sexuality, establish an identity for themselves and find love. The series addresses social issues affecting young millennial professional women, such as sexuality, race and social class.

In Season 1, Jane works as a writer at Scarlet but quits. Sutton moves from the editorial to the fashion department while trying to conceal her ongoing relationship with a board member. Meanwhile, Kat becomes Scarlet’s social media director and enters into a relationship.

In The Bold Type Season 2, Jane leaves Scarlet to work as a freelance writer, but eventually returns. She dates a handsome doctor while Sutton, who works at the fashion department, struggles with her feelings of jealousy about her ex’s new relationship. Kat also makes changes in her relationship with Adena.

In The Bold Type Season 3, Sutton is seeking career advancement. She is planning to leave Scarlet to become a designer. Sutton and Richard get intimate after they got back together in the Season 2 finale.

With Kat running for city council, it remains to be seen whether she quits her position as social media director at Scarlet. Jane may find herself clashing with Scarlet’s new head of digital.

The Bold Type Season 3 premieres on Freeform on Tuesday, April 9 at 8/7c.