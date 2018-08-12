The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Wyatt warns Thorne, Bridge is on the rocks over Liam, Steffy kisses Liam goodbye

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Monday, August 13, 2018 episode of the CBS soap promise that a ton of drama is headed toward your favorite characters so let’s waste no time in dishing the soapy dirt!

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) gives Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) a huge heads-up about Bill’s (Don Diamont) animosity over the men in Katie’s (Heather Tom) life. He should know after dating Katie himself, but it sure didn’t help that Bill is his dad, and he was dating his stepmother.

Nonetheless, let’s let bygones be bygones; that’s what Katie has done in moving on from Wyatt to Thorne! Anyway, Thorne has a lot to think about now that the subject of an angry Dollar Bill has been brought up. Will he dump Katie?

There’s another couple on the rocks in L.A., Bridge is over troubled waters again. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) react differently to Hope’s (Annika Noelle) news that Liam (Scott Clifton) has once again proposed.

Of course, Brooke is over the moon, but Ridge not so much. Grandpa Ridge wanted his daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam to be a happy family.

But Steffy does the right thing and informs Liam that it is over between them. But … is it really? Stay tuned and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.