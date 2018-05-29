The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Wyatt torches Bill and his Ferrari, Steffy and Hope argue

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the Wednesday May 30, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser promise lots of intense and high volume clashes and fights going down all over L.A. in the aftermath of Lope’s “wedding.”

Explosive video reveals that unsurprisingly Bill (Don Diamont) is the one catching most of the flak. Now that the truth about his plot to break up Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) is out in the open, it’s open season on Dollar Bill.

First off Wyatt (Darin Brooks) lets loose with a blistering verbal attack on dear old dad. He hates that he allowed himself to be used as a tool and a fool.

In turn Bill takes back everything he gave Wyatt including the title of Favorite Son. He probably liked the vintage Ferrari better, but it’s been rescinded, too. And he won’t be head of Spencer Publications someday either!

Wyatt pays a high price for turning against Bill, but maybe his passionate roasting makes him feel better.

Elsewhere Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle) throw down. It’s on, the fight for Liam 36.0! Of course Steffy sees this as her entrée to re-activate Siam.

Hope disagrees. As vehemently as she can with a pregnant woman. Hope is understandably devastated that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was right, she was a rebound bride. She makes it clear that she isn’t ready to give up on Lope, even though Liam has no idea what or who he wants.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) called Steffy with the happy news from the botched nuptials, and he and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) now have to navigate choppy waters as they stand behind their respective daughters in the Liam sweepstakes.

But all the nattering may be for naught as Steffy will encounter a frightening circumstance that could change everything!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.