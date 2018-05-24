The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Liam and Hope get married? Wyatt stops the nuptials

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Friday May 25, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser tease that Lope’s wedding kicks off with clenched teeth and anxious heartbeats.

Will they or won’t they? That’s the question on everyone’s mind, friend and foe alike as Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) gets ready to officiate the happy couple’s latest attempt at everlasting matrimony.

On Friday blushing bride Hope (Annika Noelle) looks like a glossy picture straight out of a magazine of course. The day before her mom Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and aunts Katie (Heather Tom) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) gussied her up for hours while blissfully toasting each other.

But explosive show spoilers reveal that a nasty surprise interrupts Lope’s big day. No, it’s not Bill (Don Diamont), it’s his Favorite Son, Wyatt (Darin Brooks)!

Guilty Wyatt can’t contain himself during the ceremony, and asks for a private moment with Liam. Shocked, Liam doesn’t know what to do about his suddenly chatty brother, but finally relents and leaves Hope standing at the alter (just a figure of speech).

Of course everyone will be dying to know what this existential moment is all about, but none more than Dollar Bill.

As the guests smile awkwardly, partner-in-crime Justin (Aaron D. Spears) reminds Bill of an inconvenient truth: Wyatt has the power to ruin his life with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Will he or won’t he?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.