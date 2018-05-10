Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Deacon weigh in on Hope and Liam’s marriage?, Does Ridge threaten Bill’s life?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Friday May 11, 2018, episode of the CBS soap reveal that the Forresters join forces and close ranks in order to keep serial dater Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) from having a happily ever after. Does this also mean we’re in for a shock visit from Hope’s dad Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan)?

It got mean and ugly this week when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope threw down in public over their man, arguing about who the eligible bachelor belongs with.

After making mincemeat of Hope, on Friday Steffy shifts her sound and fury over to Liam himself. Spoilers show that she will unashamedly beg and plead with the lady flipper. Don’t marry Hope, she will wail, but it’s too late: the wedding planner (Marissa Jaret Winokur) has been called!

Elsewhere, two of L.A.’s most potent alpha males will lock horns over Steffy. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Steffy’s furious, fiery dad, goes straight for Bill’s (Don Diamont) jugular. He just knows that Dollar Bill is behind Liam’s renunciation of his daughter!

Ridge attempts to defend the pregnant lass’s honor (what remains of it) but Bill (Don Diamont) denies knowing anything about Liam’s sudden and shocking dump of Steffy.

Ridge doesn’t buy the excuses; Is Bill’s life in danger once again? Be sure to tune in and find out how Ridge gets his revenge against the unrepentant home wreaker.

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.