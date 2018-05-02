The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Brooke side with Hope or Ridge?, Wyatt drops a bombshell!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Thursday May 3, 2018, episode of CBS the sudser reveal that Bridge have a lot to worry about in their marriage, namely which daughter to root for in the Liam (Scott Clifton) sweepstakes.

Steffy’s dad Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is adamant that Hope (Annika Noelle) stay out of the shattered couple’s lives, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) says she’s on board with that idea. But secretly Brooke is conflicted and wants happiness for her daughter, too.

The strain begins to show between Bridge. Brooke may be asked to choose between her daughter and her husband, a choice no woman should have to make. But we all know how men come and go in Brooke’s life; can she manage to stay married and support her daughter’s interests at the same time?

Meanwhile, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) makes a disastrous decision after being set up by dastardly Bill. Is Bill truly without morals? Apparently!

This week he set up an elaborate scene that made it appear that he and Steffy had an illicit rendezvous; we’re talking candlelight and red lipstick-smeared pillows. Ew, Steffy is supposed to be pregnant with Bill’s grandchild!

Anyway Thursday Wyatt drops a bombshell that has the power to change everything. Can he live with himself after what he does? Maybe the better question is, will he let Bill live after what he thinks he did!

It looks like May’s soap opera sweeps month is shaping up to be super-soapy spectacle with tons of shocking action and drama!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.