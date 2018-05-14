The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor goes ballistic, Wyatt learns he was duped

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Tuesday May 15, 2018, episode of the CBS soap reveal a blistering heat wave hits L.A. as two people fight back with a scorching hot intensity!

Yes, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) discovers that Bill (Don Diamont) used him in the most hideous manner to break up Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

You have to admit though, the devious and deceptive scene that Bill instructed Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to set up in order to fool Wyatt was deliciously wicked! Wyatt walked in on a candle-lit, lipstick-smeared scenario that he believed Steffy and Bill had just vacated.

Scandalized, Wyatt squealed to Liam who then broke up with Steffy. Again. Wyatt will learn about Bill’s deviousness and hit the roof. Heaven help Bill, who seems to be in constant danger from his loved ones these days.

Also on Tuesday, the lovely Taylor (Hunter Tylo) will explode when she discovers how her arch enemy has treated Hope (Annika Noelle).

Brooke is ecstatic that Hope can now lay claim to Liam, but Taylor has other ideas and argues that her daughter Steffy should have dibs. Is a supertastic, soapy catfight coming in time for May sweeps?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.