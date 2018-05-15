The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor and Brooke clash, Wyatt accuses Bill of being evil

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Wednesday May 16, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser tease a jaw-dropping clash between Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton) while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) square off.

Yes, all of the firework explosions revolve around Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) and Liam and (Hope)!

On Wednesday Taylor is fired up that Brooke has taken her daughter Hope’s side in the Liam sweepstakes, imagine that!

Tay-Tay believes that Liam belongs with her daughter, Steffy, and these two will exchange very unlady-like words about their spawn (and who has the right to spawn with Liam!).

Elsewhere, Bill (Don Diamont) himself gets an unwanted, unwholesome earful about the Hope/Liam/Steffy state of affairs. Bill roped Wyatt (Darin Brooks) into breaking up Steffy and Liam, leading to Liam and Hope’s shocking wedding announcement.

Wyatt now knows that he was a tool and a fool, and explosive show spoilers reveal that Wyatt rips into his dad, accusing him of doing something egregiously outlandish to buy his silence.

That sounds just like Bill actually; Wyatt is flabbergasted by this development? Be sure to tune in Wednesday to discover just how low Dollar Bill goes in response to Wyatt’s shocking allegation!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.