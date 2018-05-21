The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy tells Liam the baby’s name, Donna is back in town

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Tuesday May 22, 2018, episode of the CBS soap reveal that an epic showdown is brewing over Lope’s nuptials!

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) just won’t stop his campaign to convince Liam (Scott Clifton) that Bill is behind his botched relationship with his pregnant daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

On Tuesday he gets up in Hope’s (Annika Noelle) grill and has the audacity to tell the blushing bride that her wedding to Liam is based on a lie. Where’s the proof? Ridge has none, so Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells him to pipe down, Shorty!

This conflict is taking a toll on Bridge as well, doesn’t Ridge see or care how his bombastic actions are affecting his own wife? Will he eventually be asked to choose between Steffy and Brooke?

Elsewhere Steffy isn’t ready to give up on her man! Tuesday she pulls out all the stops, and coos to Liam that she has picked out a name for their baby. Liam reminds her he is marrying her sister this week and he will be a co-parent, nothing else.

Look for Donna (Jennifer Gareis) to pop up in time for Lope’s wedding, and spread her usual quirky cheer plus words of wisdom. Why is she still single?!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.