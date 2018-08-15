The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy teams up with Taylor to cause a stir

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 19, 2018, reveal that there is some scheming happening. With everything that has transpired over the last few weeks, things are going to become complicated before the week ends.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has a few tricks up her sleeve. While she gave her blessing for Liam (Scott Clifton) to marry Hope (Annika Noelle), it was clearly bothering her.

With the wedding happening, Steffy is becoming more intense. It is clear she wants to raise Kelly with Liam. She thought putting on a brave front would mask her pain, but she is hurting as she prepares to watch him marry Hope.

Because she wants an ally, Steffy asks Taylor (Hunter Tylo) to be her date to the wedding. Nothing screams trouble like the mother and daughter duo. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will not be okay with this, especially given her rivalry with Taylor.

Liam is going to ask Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to be his best man. What he thought was going to be a sweet moment turns out to be an advice session. Their brotherly relationship hasn’t always been easy but they do appear to want what is best for the other.

As cliffhanger Friday approaches, the drama is getting ready to boil over.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.