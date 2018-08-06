The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy relaunches her skimpy Bedroom lingerie line, Hope and Liam must act fast to stay safe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Tuesday, August 7, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser promise a few slinky teases are in store as a lingerie line is relaunched and Lope make a life-altering decision.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reclaims her life in a big way by breathing new life into the Bedroom collection. She’s large and in charge at Forrester Creations and by relaunching the signature line she hopes to cement her status as top dog.

She leads off a dress rehearsal of the skimpy outfits, and all eyes are on the collection and her!

Meanwhile, Liam (Scott Clifton) is worried about Hope (Annika Noelle). She’s about to become a first-time mom and just went through a stalker drama. Not to mention all of Liam’s angsty emotional drama.

But now that Steffy is back at Forrester Creations, are Hope’s days as a designer numbered? It makes sense that Steffy would want to eliminate all traces of the recently soured past, and Hope is the most bitter memory of all.

Hope confides in Liam. He has a bold idea: will she accept his proposition? Tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.