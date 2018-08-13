The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy lays down the law at Forrester Creations, Bill and Katie take a trip down memory lane

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Tuesday August 14, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser tease that a new boss goes over what lies ahead, while an old couple go over what happened in the past.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has big plans for Forrester Creations. But is there room for everyone in her grand scheme of things? While Steffy is thrilled to have her family’s company back within their control, not everyone is as pleased.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) might want to check out the want ads! After all they aren’t Forresters as Steffy is, a fact she loves rubbing in Hope’s face every chance she gets.

What does the brunette business lady have in store besides her launching her nighty collection? On Tuesday she goes over everyone’s role, and you might be surprised at what she has in mind!

Meanwhile, what goes around comes around. Maybe. Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) get together and reminisce about their not so distant past. Remember when she was dating his son? Remember when he cheated on her? Um, maybe some things are better left behind!

At any rate, these two do have a beautiful son together, a fact Liam (Scott Clifton) reminded him of last week. Bill will attempt to spend more time with Will now that his love life has settled down.

You know what this means, fans. Explosive show spoilers reveal that Bill will not be thrilled to have Thorne spending time with his family.

Will he try and weasel his way back into Katie’s life? Tune in and find out!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.