The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy gives birth with Liam at her side, Bill is universally condemned

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Monday June 4, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser tease an action packed day is ahead as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) goes into premature labor!

Last week Bill (Don Diamont) was up to his old tricks and showed up at Steffy’s door in the hopes that she’d let him in. She slammed the door in his face and refused to see him. But the damage was done since disaster seems to follow Bill wherever he goes.

Steffy fell and went into premature labor! On Monday Steffy is in the hospital with (baby daddy, we think) Liam (Scott Clifton) next to her. He encourages Steffy to get through this traumatic and unexpected experience.

Before you know it, their beautiful daughter Kelly is born! This will bond the two closer than ever, with varying reactions from their friends and family.

Thorne (Thorsten Kaye) is thrilled for his daughter, as is Eric (John McCook). He wants his granddaughter to be happy, and he believes that being a nuclear family with Liam and Kelly is the answer.

But this new family unit thing won’t be good news to Hope’s (Annika Noelle) ears. Nonetheless Liam’s jilted bride plays martyr and announces that she wants to throw a big welcome for her step sister and Kelly when they come home.

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.