The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Shocking fallout from Wyatt’s confession, Carter hits on Maya again?!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Monday May 28, 2018, episode of the CBS soap promise that the Forrester living room is the hottest ticket in town as Lope’s wedding takes center stage.

Last week the bubbling trouble that is Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) lie about he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reconnecting erupted to the surface like a red hot Hawaiian volcano. Best man Wyatt (Darin Brooks) couldn’t contain himself any longer and interrupted the nuptials to come clean about Bill’s deception.

On Monday the wedding is in a shambles as the aftermath of Wyatt’s loose lips shock everyone to their core.

As the happy couple looked set to become husband and wife, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) warned Bill not to be too smug about a future with Steffy and apparently he earned his retainer fee that day with his sage advice.

That’s because Liam has no choice but to tell Hope what Wyatt spilled during their private meeting. Yes, Liam’s on the griddle again, as he waffles once more over who deserves the title of his Mrs.

Hope is stunned by the revelation, as are the guests who learn that there will be no rice throwing today.

And poor Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), he got dressed to the nines to officiate a wedding, and this is what happens? Maybe he’ll come on to married Maya (Karla Mosely) again?!

But wait, there’s more! In the coming days Steffy will have a medical scare; is this what finally pushes Siam back together?

Dollar Bill Spencer is in the biggest fight of his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.