The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Lope’s wedding is hijacked, Steffy has a medical scare; Is it Bill’s fault?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes (May 28-June 1, 2018) of the CBS sudser reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton), Hope (Annika Noelle), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Bill (Don Diamont) all continue to sizzle like water drops on the front burner as Lope’s wedding hijack’s everyone’s good times.

On Thursday fans heard the wedding march ramp up while Liam asked his best man why he’s so nervous, he’s not the one getting married. On Friday Wyatt tries to answer that question when he interrupts the nuptials to spill his guts; another awesome Friday cliffhanger, folks!

The burning, blistering question on every one’s lips: does Lope get married or not? One key clue to the puzzle may be the fact that little-seen Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) remains on the canvas both Monday May 28, and Tuesday May, 29. The debonair lawyer who marries everyone in L.A. apparently, sticks around through next week, but is he officiating or commiserating?

Steffy needs to see her dubious doctor, the quacky Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) next week. Spoilers reveal something scary happens to her and her unborn baby, with Bill hovering nearby. How will this complication affect co-parent Liam?

And how will the return of Sally Spectra 2.0 (Courtney Hope) shake things up in Bill’s world? The fiery character left earlier this year after having her life turned catawampus by Dollar Bill and his various shenanigans; like blowing up her business with her in it!

The character returns June 15 (Friday cliffhanger!) Is she back to exact revenge? Or could it be she becomes one of his minions in return for a much-needed cash infusion to reboot Spectra Fashions? Stranger things have happened, folks!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.