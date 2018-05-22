The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Lope’s wedding causing chaos, Bridge about to crumble?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Wednesday, May 23, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser continues to chronicle the blazing, drama-filled extravaganza that is billed as, “Lope’s Wedding.”

In part, how this magnificent mess ends is dependent on Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) conscience. He knows that the premise behind Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) nuptials is a sham. That’s because he’s the one who perpetuated the lie that Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) got cozy behind Liam’s back.

Will he tell the truth? On Wednesday he wants to tell spill the beans and ease his mind. But Katie (Heather Tom) is a thorn in his rose bush. She doesn’t want to get on Bill’s bad side and pressures him to clam up already.

Plus, Bill has sweetened the bribery pot with a Ferrari and the official title of, “Favorite Son.” Who knew Wyatt could be bought so easily?

Elsewhere the tension between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) slowly ratchets up. He continues to trumpet the fact that Bill broke up Steffy and Liam. Brooke doesn’t take kindly to his news flash since it threatens Hope’s happiness.

Wednesday Bridge must face facts: each is in a different daughter’s corner in the Liam Sweepstakes and their can only be one winner!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evenings on Pop.