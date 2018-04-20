The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam waffles about his love life, Brooke supports another one of Katie’s cuckoo relationship decisions

Here’s our The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 23-27, 2018!

Spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS super sudser tease that the drama-licious sturm und drang between Hope (Annika Noelle), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Bill (Don Diamont) has just begun! Strap in folks, it’s going to be a wild ride as these four play musical chairs in a most shocking manner!

We all know how Liam loves to waffle between the women in his life, but even the folks at IHOP will be stunned at his latest move.

But first, how heartwarming was it to see Liam and Bill semi-reconnect on Friday’s episode? Even though Bill slept with his son’s wife, and even though Liam had everyone convinced that he took revenge by shooting his dad in the back, these two managed to bury the hatchet, kind of.

A parent’s love for their kid never wavers or dies, and Bill redeemed himself when he came through by telling Liam the bombshell “truth”.

But expect this half-truth to blow up bigger and faster than the disastrous explosion that Bill set at Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) warehouse. Liam will learn that both Bill and Steffy deceived him once again by not disclosing that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) was the gunslinger, leading to a shocking move.

Elsewhere, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lange) endorses Katie’s dubious relationship decision. Which is kind of curious because the last time she did so, Katie had a breakdown of epic proportions. Are we about to see Katie lose it again? Stranger things have happened in L.A., folks!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.