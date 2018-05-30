The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam provokes Bill, Steffy falls; is the baby ok?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the Thursday May 31, 2018 episode of the CBS soap tease that Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton) finally face off with intense and devastating consequences.

On his wedding day Liam’s life did a 180 going from bliss to mud after learning that his true love never cheated on him with his dad. Believing that to be the case, Liam had dumped Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and proposed to Hope.

But prior to the “I do’s,” the truth split wide open like an overripe watermelon, leaving the happy couple uncoupled and the assembled guests shook, mouths gaping.

On Thursday Liam will finally get the chance to confront his dad about ruining his life. And about wanting pregnant Steffy all for himself. An epic battle royale breaks out, with both men posturing and threatening like the alpha males they are, inflicting emotional wounds that may never heal.

But before Liam and Steffy can start to build a happily ever after, tragedy strikes. After a very unwanted and upsetting visit from Bill, Steffy stumbles and falls down.

Will she get emergency help before it’s too late? Spoiler alert: Steffy goes into premature labor on Friday, but the outcome is far from certain.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.