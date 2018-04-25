The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam is a human merry-go-round, Is Bridge over troubled waters already?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of the CBS super sudser reveal that Liam remains the human merry-go-round upon which Steffy, Hope, and now Ridge, take a daily spin.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) mutual slow burn over their golden boy finally erupts into an intense and heated confrontation.

Steffy discovers that Hope has invited her annulled husband to store his toothbrush in the bathroom, news that sends her reeling! But does Steffy have any ground to stand on, after all she was the one who signed the null and void marriage papers first?

In the midst of this estrogen-fueled escalation, level-headed Ridge reaches out to Liam in his time of need. Ridge better tread lightly on his mission of mercy since he’s married to Hope’s mom and is Steffy’s father!

Brook (Katherine Kelly Lange) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) haven’t been married long; will the nasty, growing tempest between their kids put a dangerous strain on Bridge?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.