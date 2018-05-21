The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam demands the truth from Wyatt, Katie feels cornered

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Monday May 21, 2018, episode of the CBS soap promise that sides are being taken in the Liam/Steffy/Hope triangle, resulting in dangerous consequences for some.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is squarely on his daughter Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) side, and yammering on to Liam that Bill has sabotaged their relationship. The problem here is that Ridge’s wife Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is in her daughter Hope’s (Annika Noelle) corner. Someone call a marital therapist, stat!

Explosive show spoilers reveal that later in the week Ridge will make a demand for Lope’s wedding to be stopped, making him very unpopular with his wife.

Liam has had time to let Ridge’s words sink in, and on Monday he will confront Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Liam asks point blank if Wyatt is sure that he knows Bill and Steffy cheated on him (a lie), causing him to dump Steffy.

Uh oh, Wyatt has a shiny new Ferrari in the drive courtesy of Bill, what should he say? Last week Bill assured Wyatt he is the favorite son, and will inherit the kingdom—if he keeps his mouth shut and lets Liam believe the lie. As the candles on the cake, Bill tossed him the keys to the testosterone-mobile that Wyatt has always coveted.

Also put in a bind on Monday is Katie (Heather Tom). She told Wyatt to lie, but after a confab with her sis Brooke and niece Hope, she’s starting to get the heebie-jeebies about being in the middle of Bill’s deception—nothing good ever comes out of being in the middle of Bill’s anything!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.