The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam confronts Bill and Ridge praises Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 8, 2018, reveal that there is a lot going on in Los Angeles. With the events of the would-be wedding and Liam (Scott Clifton) having another baby on the way, there is a lot that needs to be handled.

Last week, The Bold and the Beautiful fans found out Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) did not marry Bill (Don Diamont). Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) reveals how proud he is of his daughter in both her private and professional life. With the lingerie line being brought back, there is so much more for her to do at Forrester.

Liam is going to confront his father. He has been caught in limbo for months and now that Steffy walked away from marrying Bill, he is ready to have words.

Liam wants to know about Steffy and Kelly and what his intentions were. Despite him not being with her, it looks like the feelings are still there as he focuses on navigating life with Hope (Annika Noelle).

There is plenty left to handle aside from the Liam, Steffy, and Bill drama. With Zoe (Kiara Barnes) will not be heading home and that alone is going to bring on another set of drama from another crowd.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.