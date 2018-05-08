The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam and Hope share their good news, Ridge reacts to their upcoming marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Wednesday May 9, 2018 episode of the CBS soap reveal that the fallout from Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) reunion, and Bill’s (Don Diamont) pursuit of Steffy, have explosive, far-reaching, repercussions.

Last week Liam dumped Steffy and wasted no time reconnecting with his ex, Hope. Monday the loved up couple announced their undying love and promptly fell into bed together. Next up: call the wedding planner!

But first they have to share the good news with their loved ones, and Wednesday expect the fireworks to explode as they make the rounds.

Lope’s loved ones are stunned by the kneejerk marriage proposal. After all, wasn’t it just yesterday that he was going to marry his baby momma Steffy?

Apparently Liam has never met a wedding he didn’t like, so the brides are interchangeable; Who does this?!

Ridge will speak his mind about what he thinks of Liam and his waffling, and he won’t hold back. Does he further crush Steffy’s hopes for a reunion, or does he tell her to go after her man?

How will Brooke react to her husband’s pronouncements about the man her daughter wants to marry and spend the rest of her life with? Uh oh, there are cracks in the Bridge already and the honeymoon isn’t even over!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.