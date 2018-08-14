The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam and Hope give into passion, Bill and Thorne argue over Katie and Will

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Wednesday August 15, 2018 episode of the CBS soap promise a boatload of bill, as in Dollar Bill Spencer! The Stallion is large and in charge, and rearing up to show the world who’s boss!

Bill (Don Diamont) is a singleton now, after that whole Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) debacle. Really, who thinks lusting after their son’s pregnant girlfriend is a good idea?

Anyway, now that he has no arm candy, he wants to get to know his youngest son better. Which means spending time around Katie’s (Heather Tom). Which means running into Katie’s latest paramour!

Bill takes exception to the fact that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) is now squiring around Miss Katie. You don’t want to miss these two alpha males going at it when Bill intrudes on a private moment between Katie and Thorne!

In case you didn’t know, Finnegan George is now playing the part of little Will, having taken over for Heather Tom’s amazing son Zane Achor.

And, Lope fans will be thrilled as their favorite couple are front and center, this time with no squabbling relatives around to ruin their happiness. On Wednesday the loved up lovebirds are talking about their future when the subject turns to the birds and the bees, if you know what I mean!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.