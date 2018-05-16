The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie slams Wyatt, Ridge tackles Wyatt’s conscience

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Thursday May 17, 2018, episode of the CBS super soap show that Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) hidden bliss is at risk because of, who else, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Now that Wyatt knows Bill set up a fake seduction scene to fool him, he wants to tell all to the one hurt most by Bill’s deception, Liam (Scott Clifton).

Liam broke up with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) after learning that she and Bill supposedly canoodled in his love den/office. As if!

But the blissed out scenario was so real that Wyatt bought the scene hook, line, and sinker, and now Liam is set to marry Steffy’s step sis, Hope (Annika Noelle), on the rebound.

Thursday Wyatt decides he can’t handle knowing the sordid truth any longer, and sets out to tell Liam so that he can live a happily ever life with Steffy. But before he can spill the beans, Katie has other ideas.

She doesn’t want her boy toy to reveal Bill’s secret, and makes that clear to Wyatt. Now what does he do?

At the same time, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will get in Wyatt’s grill and let him know what he thinks of Wyatt’s sleazy dad.

Although he has no proof, Ridge knows in his heart that his arch enemy Bill is behind these latest shenanigans. He will not stand by and let his daughter Steffy be Bill’s victim.

When Ridge tries to get Wyatt to realize that Bill is using him, Wyatt has a revelation. Is he ready to save Liam, or is he ready to marry Katie?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.