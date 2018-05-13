The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Justin guilt-trips Bill, Ridge vows to expose his interference

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Monday May 14, 2018, episode of the CBS soap reveal that the haters come out of the woodwork when Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) joyfully announce that their everlasting happiness has led them to marry!

Last week Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was floored to learn that her ex was marrying her stepsister, just hours after breaking up with her. Not cool, Liam! Steffy ripped into Hope, but the guilt trip wasn’t working.

On Monday Justin (Aaron D. Spears) will continue to pile the guilt on to an unrepentant Bill (Don Diamont) for his part in Steffy and Liam’s breakup. What’s the problem, Bill gloats, I’ll make sure Steffy is happy!

Elsewhere Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells his wife Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he’s sure Bill is behind the breakup and is determined to prove it. It makes sense that he wants to help his daughter, Steffy, but Hope is Brooke’s daughter.

Since only one girl can lay claim to Liam, that means one half of Bridge will be devastated no matter who Liam chooses. Ridge’s insistence on getting Steffy and Liam back together has a chilling effect on Brooke.

Also this week you won’t want to miss Brooke and Taylor’s (Hunter Tylo) heated exchange when they get down and dirty defending their girls!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful Airs Weekdays on CBS A son’s loyalty is put to the test next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Posted by The Bold and the Beautiful on Saturday, May 12, 2018

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.