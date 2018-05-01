The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Bill and Justin’s bromance over?, Steffy’s ‘dream’ comes true?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of the CBS super soap reveal that poor pregnant Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) just can’t catch a break, while Bill (Don Diamont) could be about to lose both his legal representation and only friend, Justin (Aaron D. Spears).

Bill and Justin’s legendary bromance is epic. Justin has been not just Bill’s lawyer but also his confidant and partner in crime. He was the one piloting the chopper that dumped Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) into the ocean, remember? He did so upon Bill’s orders, so that Ridge and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) could not get married in Dubai.

Well, that demonic plan didn’t go so well as Bridge are now happily married (probably not for long though, this is a soap after all!). Now it looks like Bill’s latest scheme could be doomed as well, when Justin suddenly grows a conscience. Or maybe Justin is having a midlife crisis?

Spoilers show that Bill will unashamedly gloat to Justin about his down and dirty plan to win back Steffy in which he tricked Wyatt into believing the two had been together in his office. Justin isn’t sure he has the stomach to be part of Bill’s home wrecking scheme. But could he also reconsider his long-running relationship with Dollar Bill?

Elsewhere fans are told to expect Steffy have a dream come true. One that immediately crashes down around her. Oh my.

Does this mean the show is planning another brilliantly conceived and filmed dream sequence? As when Quinn (Rena Sofer) “murdered” Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in the Forrester living room? All that blood! B&B is king of the hill when it comes to fooling the fans into believing the unbelievable, so you definitely won’t want to miss Steffy’s paradise lost scenes on Wednesday!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.



The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.