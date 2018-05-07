The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope shocks Liam with a blast from the past, Steffy pleads for Wyatt’s help

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Tuesday May 8, 2018, episode of the CBS super soap show that Liam’s past two concussions were small potatoes compared to the vicious, mind-numbing tug of war two ladies are waging against his mind!

Hope (Annika Noelle) just can’t quit Liam (Scott Clifton), and Tuesday she presents him with a sentimental surprise that shakes his soul. These two have had a tumultuous past, and when she gives him a token from back in the day expect Liam to get gushy and mushy, forgetting all about his baby momma Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

But Steffy is also one very determined lady, and she will mount her own offensive to win Liam’s heart. How will Wyatt (Darin Brooks) react to her impassioned pleas to help her regain the love of her life?

After all, last week it was Wyatt himself who put the nail in the relationship coffin between his brother and Steffy. He spilled the beans to Liam that Steffy and their dad Bill (Don Diamont) were canoodling leading Liam to renounce his pregnant ex.

Expect Wyatt to have a strong reaction to Steffy’s pleading; is he through being the middle man between these lovelorn souls?

Of course Steffy’s parents Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) won’t stand by while their daughter has her heart broken. Lock up your golden gun, Bill!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.