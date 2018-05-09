The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope and Steffy fight for Liam, Brooke defends Hope’s honor

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Thursday May 9, 2018, episode of the CBS soap show that it’s about to get real between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy as both divas fight over the right to claim hunky Liam (Scott Clifton).

It gets ugly and nasty as these two yell and scream; punching and hair pulling is out of the question, as Steffy is pregnant!

But they won’t be alone as Maya (Karla Mosely), Rick (Jacob Young), and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) all hear the loud craziness and decide to intervene. Yes, these three will eavesdrop on what should have been a private conversation, and ultimately Brooke will defend Hope’s honor.

Apparently Steffy takes exception to the fact that her true love is now looking to marry her stepsister, and lets the blond vixen have it with both barrels.

Brooke will try to talk Steffy down, but the bigger bombshell is what happens when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) finds out what transpired between the ladies.

He will take Steffy’s side, leaving Bridge at odds!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers email below!



The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.