The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bridge encounters troubled waters, Liam acts like a sailor on leave

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of the CBS soap show that the bombshell drama swirling around Bill (Don Diamont), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Liam (Scott Clifton) may be on a slow simmer but fans can expect to see the pot boil over in the coming days.

Yes, Steffy has agreed to ditch Liam in return for Bill staying mum about her mom. But explosive spoilers show that the drama won’t stop there. Look for Steffy to slyly find ways to be around Liam, as she spies him and stepsister Hope (Annika Noelle) getting way too close for comfort.

In turn, the daughter drama brewing between newlyweds Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brook (Katherine Kelly Lange) will escalate as each takes up for their own spawn.

It’s understandable that Ridge wants Hope to back off and give Liam and Steffy room to breathe, but Brook wants her own daughter’s happiness too, of course. So expect this tension to simmer and bubble until the trouble comes to a heated head.

Meanwhile, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will play the part of concerned brother while Liam enjoys his newfound freedom. On Tuesday these two have a talk about where Liam should be living, as opposed to where he wants to live. Or rather, where one erstwhile blond ex wants him to reside!

Hope’s full court press in pursuit of Liam will drive Ridge crazy, in turn causing Brook to be caught between her husband’s wishes and her daughter’s desires.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.