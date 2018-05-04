Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of May 7: Does Quinn make Bill pay?, Liam has buyer’s remorse? Is Marissa Jaret Winokur coming to L.A.?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS super soap reveal that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) won’t relent in his sickening campaign to steal his son’s true love and baby momma! And is anyone else wondering why Hunter Tylo (Taylor) is still using a cane?!

This week we saw Bill sink to a new low down dirty that’s depth stunning even for him! He flat out lied to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) that he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are together in every sense of the word. Ew!

Wyatt immediately squealed to his brother Liam (Scott Clifton) who had been ready to reunite with his once blushing bride. Alas, the consequences of this devious act of deception will reverberate next week in ways not even Bill could have imagined!

Liam will once again kick Steffy (and all those pure white roses he sent her) to the curb. But this time Taylor is in town to witness her daughter’s devastation.

She was the one who shot Bill in the back when she learned he defiled her daughter. Will she now shoot him in the front? You do not want to miss B&B’s spectacular upcoming action-packed episodes!

Because in addition to the must-see, scintillating drama swirling around Bill and his entourage, the show is bringing in the big guns, with Celebrity Big Brother winner Marissa Jaret Winokur appearing as a, wait for it, wedding planner!

Is Liam about to rebound into Hope’s (Annika Noelle) arms? Well, let’s just say that someone is getting married, and hint-hint, you do not want to miss Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) reaction to the startling news!

Should we be worried that there’s a Bridge over troubled waters in L.A.? And what will Quinn (Rena Sofer) do once she finds out how Bill used her son? Be sure to tune in and find out, folks!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily Bold and the Beautiful spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.