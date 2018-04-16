The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 16, 2018

Focused on the fashion industry and set in L.A., The Bold and the Beautiful debuted in 1987 as a companion show to the Young and the Restless, with characters from each soap occasionally crossing over.

It’s the world’s most popular soap, with millions tuning in daily to find out what shenanigans the gorgeous peeps at Forrester Creations are stitching up. Catch the super sudser on CBS during the day, and on PopTV at night.

Here’s our The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealing what’s cooking for the week of April 16, 2018:

Look for B&B’s latest illicit love triangle to continue to scorch the screen as Bill (Don Diamont) pursues Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) with all the passion he previously poured into Sky (his replica skyscraper — it’s a long story!)

Meanwhile Liam (Scott Clifton) continues to have those blurry visions of shooting dear old dad; but the more convinced he becomes, the less convinced we become. So, if Liam didn’t shoot Bill, who did?!

Not having learned her lesson, Steffy plays with fire again when she tries to “persuade” Bill not to sing like a canary about Liam and his trigger finger. He never could resist Steffy, so Dollar Bill promises to do her bidding — for now. Bill never does a favor without expecting payback, so what will Steffy eventually have to do to keep Liam safe?

Elsewhere, Liam breaks Hope’s (Kim Matula) heart when he tells her he’s not ready to dump Steffy even though she slept with his dad. Look for Hope to turn to a most unusual person for comfort …

By the way, are you buying Taylor’s (Hunter Tylo) newly bleached locks? Could it be that her dye job is a clever disguise for the “die job” she tried to pull on Bill? Just asking…

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know.