The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor and Brooke take the gloves off, Wyatt strikes out, Bill amps up the sleaze!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week (May 14-18, 2018) promise lots of bombshell action between two of B&B’s biggest bombshells, while a son turns against his lying, cheating father.

It’s been a while since mega soap divas Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) went face to face on B&B, but next week these two powerhouse actors will be front and center as they battle over their daughters’ love lives.

Isn’t it funny, Brook and Taylor used to fight on a regular basis over their own love lives, namely about who should have controlling interest of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Now the cat fighting is all about the next generation, centered on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) and their unbridled (unhealthy much?!) attraction to Liam (Scott Clifton).

Explosive show spoilers reveal that the momma bears will take up for their spawn, and go to war over who deserves Liam as the man of the house.

At the same time, fireworks explode between Ridge and Brooke, since he wants what’s best for Steffy, his daughter with Taylor. Ah, maybe things haven’t changed that much after all, the Brooke/Taylor/Ridge dynamic is back at the forefront isn’t it?

Elsewhere Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will have a seismic seizure of his own when he realizes what his dad did to him. Bill (Don Diamont) manipulated the heck out of his son in order to win back Steffy. Last week he set up a cozy scene making it appear he and Steffy had been intimate, and made sure Wyatt got an eyeful.

Wyatt blabbed to Liam who was about to make up with Steffy, and the reconciliation was 86’d.

Next week Wyatt discovers he has a fool and a tool, and goes ballistic. He gave up his main squeeze Katie (Heather Tom) to appease Bill so the gloves come off in a shocking turn of events that you won’t want to miss!

In the coming weeks fans can expect the Forrester’s and the Spencer’s to embark on a scandalous WWE-worthy rumble as the truth slowly spills out. In addition show execs have revealed that Bill will also acquire Taylor’s wrath when he uses her in his seedy quest for Steffy, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) surely won’t let Bill get away with hurting Wyatt!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.