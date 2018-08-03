The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam and Steffy dominate

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers allude to the week ahead being the Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) show. This isn’t shocking, but it is a little tedious.

Steffy is going to overstep some boundaries when she encounters Hope (Annika Noelle) and offers a gesture that should have come from Liam. This is going to stir up some emotions, especially given the uncertainty surrounding everything.

Hope will confide in Liam about her fears, something that may change their dynamic. Unfortunately, the underlying circumstances can’t be ignored.

Bill (Don Diamont) will be confronted about Steffy and her daughter, Kelly. Liam has plenty of questions about the situation and the answers aren’t anything he will want to hear. The conversation will lead to Bill asking for forgiveness, but will Liam accept the apology?

The Bold and the Beautiful will have a cliffhanger Friday that everyone will be talking about. Steffy has news for Hope and Liam. What she says will have consequences for all of them and the fallout could be more than anyone can handle.

Tune in next week to find out what The Bold and the Beautiful has in store for viewers as the Liam and Steffy show wages on.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.