The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam and Hope wedding is at risk, a bold and beautiful Forrester returns, Taylor could ruin everything

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS sudser tease that a ton of torment is in store just in time for Lope’s wedding. Will they or won’t they? Do they or don’t they?

First off there will be a couple of surprise guests at the nuptials: Taylor (Hunter Tylo) and Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones). What damage will these two spitfires cause?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is already incensed that Taylor and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have invites. Will they be the ones to not hold their peace when the minister asks, and kerplunk Hope’s (Annika Noelle) wedding?

Brooke is convinced that their presence will derail the wedding, so we’ll have to wait and see what drama she cooks up to keep them out.

Brooke is not completely wrong about her fears. Taylor doesn’t want Steffy to let go of her baby daddy. She will have a moment in which she does something rash, but is it enough to cause Liam (Scott Clifton) to return to her daughter?

The delicious drama keeps building at Forrester Creations as the interns and the new model continue to clash. Look for Emma (Nia Sioux) to stoop to a new low in order to keep her mitts on Xander (Adain Bradley).

And will Bill (Don Diamont) humble himself and make a great sacrifice in order to become Father of the Year? Tune in and find out!

he Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.