The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam and Hope count down to the big day of reckoning, will Hunter disrupt the ceremony?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS sudser promise a heaping helping of sturm und drang as the Lope wedding goes into overdrive. Will they make it to the alter? If they do will someone speak up at that oh-so-pivotal moment? Let’s find out!

First off Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finally has her big girl pants on, her shoulders squared, and her head straight. This should come as a relief to Hope (Annika Noelle) where their mutual prey, erm, man, is concerned, but you know what they say, be careful what you wish for!

Yes, Liam loves Hope, but he also loves Steffy. Plus he has a baby with her. Let’s face it, the grand waffler has cheated on every woman he’s ever been with! Next week Liam will be torn between his husbandly duties and his fatherly duties.

So don’t be surprised if Liam begins to have second thoughts as the big day approaches again. Especially when Steffy has her man-dar on red alert. She is set to rebound and get her hands on some new arm candy, and when she does you don’t want to miss her ex’s reaction. Will he disapprove of Steffy’s new man being around his daughter?

Speaking of which, Steffy’s date to the Lope wedding raises some eyebrows. Especially Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang)!

Elsewhere Xander (Adain Bradley) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) continue to grow closer especially since the death of Henry. Emma (Nia Sioux) sees what’s going on and decides to put her own plan in motion!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.