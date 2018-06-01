The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bridge collapses, Quinn challenges Bill, Steffy and Liam bond

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes and beyond for the CBS super soap promise some stunning couple makeups, shakeups, and maybe breakups, in the aftermath of Lope’s disastrous non-wedding.

First up, Bridge is definitely showing signs of strain through the whole Lope fiasco. This week Brooke was shocked when Ridge revealed he called Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) from the wedding and told her to grab her hunting gear, the wedding is off. That was Brooke’s daughter left standing at the alter!

Next week the tension rises between Bridge as Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) grow closer and Hope (Annika Noelle) is left out in the cold.

Their drama has been increasing as their daughters ping pong back and forth between Liam, and next week the gloves come off!

We haven’t seen Forrester power couple Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) much lately, except to host the Lope non-wedding. But spoilers reveal that these will heat back up as summer progresses.

But not in the way you may think! Once the meddling mom hears about Bill’s crazy mistreatment of their son Wyatt (Darin Brooks) she’ll go into full momma bear mode.

She has no boundaries when it comes to protecting her loved ones. Remember when she kidnapped Liam and stalked Katie? The vintage version of the raven haired beauty is about to rise and shine!

Despite Steffy’s pregnancy emergency and connection to his son, Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) amps up his pursuit strategy, causing even more heartache for those around him.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt have been on the backburner as well, but Wyatt’s part in ruining the wedding, and enraging Bill, concerns her. Spoilers indicate that in the coming days Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will reemerge to comfort Katie, and possibly try to reignite their previous spark.

New and returning faces will soon be on the canvas, including fireball Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who returns June 15 (Friday cliffhanger!) She has it out for Bill and had a thing for Liam, is she about to rock their worlds?

And, fans of former Dance Moms star Nia Sioux have something to cheer about as this summer the Forrester intern Emma and newbie Alexander Avant (Adain Bradley) look set for a hot summer romance.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.