Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill tries to reclaim Steffy, Hope makes a play for Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday’s episode of the CBS super sudser reveal that the devil won’t get his due, while an angelic blond plots and schemes in ways she really shouldn’t.

Last week we saw Bill (Don Diamont) make Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) happy by agreeing not to send her mom Taylor (Hunter Tylo) to jail for shooting him in the back. We also saw Bill make Steffy unhappy by declaring that she would have to part ways with Liam (Scott Clifton) in order for mom to go free. Mean, mean, mean!

On Monday Steffy keeps her word and tells Liam that he’s now a no-strings attached baby daddy. Hot on the heels of this shocking announcement, expect Hope (Annika Noelle) to take the bull by the horns, trying to wrangle the newly single singleton over to her side of the fence.

Will Liam amble on over? The bigger, more disturbing question is, where will Bill amble now that his daughter-in-law is back on the market?

Does anyone really expect the Stallion to keep his distance now that he’s broken up his son’s marriage? The answer may surprise you!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.