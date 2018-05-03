The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Liam and Steffy get back together? Bill spins a shocking whopper to Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the 5/4/18 episode of the CBS super soap show that life in L.A. can be terribly hard even for the beautiful people!

Will Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) get back together is the burning question on everyone’s mind at the moment. Explosive show spoilers reveal that Steffy is at her wit’s end, and rages to Thorne (Thorsten Kaye) about her kaput love life.

Her dad will be there for her, and listen as Steffy details the heartbreak that has been caused by her sleeping with Liam’s dad Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). We’re talking about the unplanned pregnancy angle, not the fact that her mom Taylor (Hunter Tylo) subsequently shot the cad in the back!

Not to mention the fact that Liam promptly left her upon learning the truth, reigniting the revolving Steffy/Liam/Hope (Annika Noelle) love triangle. Look for Steffy’s anguish to have a profound effect on Ridge; will he again go ballistic on Hope, further eroding his marriage to her mother Brook (Katherine Kelly Lang)?

Meanwhile on Friday Bill will do damage control with an anxious Wyatt (Darin Books) who is having second thoughts about his part in Bill’s sinister scheme to win back Steffy. He’s an unknowing tool, but is beginning to suspect something isn’t adding up?

You won’t want to miss Bill pile on his epic, oily, but oh-so-convincing charm in scenes in which he has the nerve to tell Wyatt that one day people will thank him for his role in reversing history! Does Wyatt buy Bill’s fertilizer? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.