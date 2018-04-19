The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie confides in Brook, Hope tries to get through to Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday’s episode of the CBS super sudser tease that Hope (Annika Noelle) gives it one more go at trying to bag her man.

Although this week Liam (Scott Clifton) made it painfully, awkwardly clear that they were kaput, the blond bombshell is clinging to, well, hope. After all she and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have been trading Liam back and forth like a stretched out sweater for how long now? Too long!

Wasn’t the recently departed, flame haired nu-Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) a breath of fresh air? We should have known that her presence was too good to be true; even she couldn’t make a dent in the Steffy/Liam affliction.

Now that Sally and her posse are gone, and with newbie Noelle slaying it in the role of the ingénue, it looks like we’re in for a long retread, at least until Dollar Bill’s (Don Diamont) rumored .50 cent piece arrives, tiny sword attached to his baby neck.

Which explains why Hope spends Friday pleading with Liam for the umpteenth time to walk away from the toxic mess that his father and wife created.

Elsewhere the Logan girls get their gab on as Katie (Heather Tom) fills older sister Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lange) in on the newest wrinkle in her relationship with Bill’s other disappointment of a son, Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Will the star-crossed lovers be able to pull one over on disapproving Bill?

Look for Brooke to have concerns about what she hears; can she be trusted to keep Katie’s news?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.