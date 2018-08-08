The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Emma is jealous and Bill wants forgiveness

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 9, 2018, allude to some tension between several characters. It is still the Liam (Scott Clifton), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Hope (Annika Noelle) show. This time, there will be other focuses during The Bold and the Beautiful.

As the fallout from the non-wedding is still happening, Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam have a lot to discuss. It looks like the father and son won’t be able to mend things at this point.

Steffy didn’t marry Bill, but the thought of it crossed her mind. Now, he is going to beg Liam forgiveness. On top of that, he will warn his son about the intentions behind her removal from the equation.

Emma (Nia Sioux) is still upset about Thorne’s (Ingo Rademacher) decision to bring Zoe (Kiara Barnes) on at Forrester Creations. Not only is she worried about her relationship, but there are budding friendships happening.

Emma doesn’t want to be left out, and now, her worst nightmare is in her face the entire time at work.

There is plenty that needs to be sorted out on The Bold and the Beautiful. As the week is quickly coming to a close, Forrester Creations is still in chaos as everyone struggles to adjust to their new normal.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.