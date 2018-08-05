The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Emma confronts Thorne, Steffy makes an indecent proposal: will Hope accept it?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Monday August 6, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser reveal that one intern gets a little bit uppity while one spirited brunette does the unthinkable!

Emma (Nia Sioux) doesn’t want she-devil Zoe (Kiara Barnes) working alongside Xander (Adain Bradley). Regardless of the reason, she finds the nerve to go up to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and try to change his mind about hiring her. Talk about acting above your pay grade! Thorne has a very interesting response for the intern!

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) also gets out of her lane! Girlfriend has the audacity to propose to someone on someone else’s behalf; it doesn’t work that way, Steffy!

Showing as much nerve as Emma, Steffy proposes to Hope (Annika Noelle) for Liam. Isn’t she taking this new, “I am an independent woman, hear me roar,” thing a little bit too far?

When Hope tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) all about the mock proposal, her jaw drops to the floor!

Erm, who else thinks that Steffy is trying a little bit too hard to show that she’s over Liam?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.