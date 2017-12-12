The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: December 12-15

Things heat up on The Bold and The Beautiful this week — with Thorne surprising Brooke with a kiss she wasn’t expecting, while telling her exactly how he feels.

Here are the spoilers for the rest of the week:

Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday December 12

The drama-filled 12/12/2017 episode sees Brooke receiving that unexpected kiss from Thorne, while he also confesses how he actually feels about her. Meanwhile, Nicole — who sees the pair sharing the intimate moment — tells Maya.

Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday December 13

On 12/13/2017, Ridge shows Steffy the engagement ring that he asked Quinn to make and asks for her blessing, while Bill meets with Liam but has to keep his true feelings for Steffy under wraps as Liam tells him their plan of starting afresh with him continuing to take the blame for their marital problems.

Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for Thursday December 14

On 12/14/2017, Steffy and Liam delight in their reunion. Meanwhile, Thorne finally opens up about what he’s been getting up to in Paris.

Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for Friday December 15

Big episode! On 12/15/2017, Ridge proposes to Brooke in a very romantic and passionate way. Meanwhile, Quinn comes to her own defence over the way she behaved previously.

The Bold and The Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.