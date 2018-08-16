The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke tries to ban Steffy and Taylor from Lope’s wedding, Ridge must do damage control between Taylor and Brooke!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Friday August 17, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser tease that a couple of mama bears are locked and loaded when it comes to protecting their daughter cubs!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Forrester) is large and in charge in more ways than one. Not only is she back at the helm of Forrester Creations, she is set to make a big splash at the Lope wedding. What?! Yep, she’s invited, which is somewhat odd considering that the groom is her recent ex, but it’s who she’s bringing that has raised eyebrows.

Taylor (Hunter Tylo) is Steffy’s plus-one! Aye caramba! Apparently Steffy and her mom will be front and center where one person in particular does not want them: The mother of the bride.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a problem with Liam’s (Scott Clifton) ex being present as he marries Hope (Annika Noelle).

What will she do about it? Plenty!

Which is where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) comes in. When he gets wind that these two fierce women are about to come face to face, he must put a plan into action. Can he stop a bloodbath? Or detonate a bombshell catfight? Tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.