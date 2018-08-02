The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke pushes Hope and Thorne wants Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 3, 2018, reveal that some pretty big things are ahead. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, a surprising conversation could change the course of events fans are expecting to happen.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will become annoyed when he finds Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) pushing her daughter Hope (Annika Noelle) to interrupt Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) while they talk.

With all of the ups and downs happening between Liam, Steffy, and Hope, Ridge isn’t thrilled about any of it, but will he lash out at Brooke? What will the outcome of the conversation be? Liam is down and out now and with Steffy having a baby and newfound purpose, there may be nothing left.

Meanwhile, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) is going to try and make Zoe (Kiara Barnes) a star. Offering her a model job isn’t going to sit well, but he is bound and determined to make it happen. Emma (Nia Sioux) has a lot to say about Thorne’s choice. Will the drama amp up or will there be an easy resolve moving forward?

As cliffhanger Friday ends, fans will be left wanting more before Monday can arrive.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.