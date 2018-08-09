The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke and Ridge make a startling declaration, Liam and Hope are blindsided by Steffy!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Friday, August 10, 2018 episode of the CBS soap promise that the emotional waters are boiling and roiling in L.A. as the summer heatwave shows no signs of abating!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Forrester) is now back, loud and proud at Forrester Creations. Did baby Kelly get a nanny we didn’t know about?!

Anyway, what she has to say to Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) is shocking.

Steffy drops a bombshell that has Liam and Hope’s jaws on the floor. Did you really think these three could co-exist peacefully without any drama while under the same roof?

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and his lovely wife make a declaration that they may not be able to keep. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge have been on the warpath over who should have Liam. Is that all about to change?

Explosive show spoilers reveal that these two lovebirds are ready to throw in the towel and make love, not war! But will their truce last for long?

All is not as placid as it may seem in L.A. While Lope look to try and get married (again) something epic will interrupt the most carefully laid plans of mice and men. Who throws a wrench into the stew this time around? Stay tuned and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.