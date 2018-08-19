The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bridget and Donna return to L.A., Taylor begs Liam not to marry Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Monday August 20, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser show that a certain mama shrink pulls out all the stops to snag for her daughter what she really, really wants.

Taylor (Hunter Tylo) is certain that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) belong together in eternally wedded bliss. She sees signs that Steffy is not really over Liam as she claims to be, plus their child complicates matters.

What will Taylor do to ensure that Lope’s wedding is called off? Would you believe that she makes a last ditch effort to change Liam’s mind about the nuptials? It’s true, there is no shame in her game, and on Monday the beautiful shrink tries to get inside Liam’s head.

Can the notorious waffler withstand the pressure? Taylor’s deliciously, devilish guilty onslaught will be something you do not want to miss!

Meanwhile fans will enjoy seeing the Logan ladies large and in charge again. Everyone gathers for Lope’s wedding, with Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) beautifying the premises. These two are never without tons of baggage and drama, do you think they will have a sordid secret or two to spill in the midst of the festivities? Tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.